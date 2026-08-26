There have so far been no reports of Cypriots being present in the area of the Himalayas affected by a landslide, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency that the ministry was monitoring developments.

Asked whether any Cypriots were known to be in the affected area, Gotsis said there had been no such reports so far.

A huge wall of mud and rock collapsed into a river on the Himalayan border of Nepal and China’s Tibet on Wednesday, triggering catastrophic flooding on the Nepali side that killed scores of people and left hundreds of tourists missing.

In a still-unfolding disaster, verified videos showed dozens of people swept away at the border, with authorities on both sides fearing far higher casualties and massive destruction.