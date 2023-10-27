October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots protest against ‘government’

By Nikolaos Prakas04
Κατεχόμενα Διαμαρτυρία ΡΤΚ Αντιπολίτευση Ερχιουρμαν

Hundreds of Turkish Cypriots participated in an ‘anti-government’ protest on Friday in northern Nicosia.

Politicians, unions, former Turkish Cypriot leaders, along with unions took to the streets in a protest entitled “We are together: Against corruption, against poverty, against disappearance, and against migration.”

The protest was organised by the political party CTP.

Present at the protest, were Serdar Denktash, the son of Cyprus’ first vice-president Dr Fazil Kucuk, Mehmet, and former leader Mehmet Ali Talat, along with several other opposition politicians and unions.

“This is a case for the country,” CTP leader Tufan Erhurman said, making reference to the fact that people for various parties were gathered at the protest.

“We might have different ideas, we might have different thoughts for the futured of the country, but there is a common point with our friends, who I am sure will be with use during in the future, as we love this country,” he said.

Commenting on the current ‘government’, Erhurman said that they have stolen in the past to keep their jobs, and they are stealing the future of the children now.

He added that the protest was only the beginning and that the ‘government’ should be prepared.

