The tax department on Wednesday issued an announcement saying that as of July 1, the payment of rent in Cyprus can no longer be paid in cash but must be paid electronically via debit or credit card or any other recognised means of electronic payment.
The department said that the new regulation applies to all natural and legal persons regardless of the rent amount or property use and that any owner of immovable property in Cyprus may not accept any other method of rent collection in the future.
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