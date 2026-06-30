German forensic and technical experts have been brought in to assist investigations into the deaths of two boys found inside a BMW in Xylofagou, with authorities examining whether an electronic locking system may have played a role in the incident.

The involvement of the specialists was confirmed on Tuesday as British Bases Police continue inquiries into the deaths of the children, aged eight and ten, who were discovered inside the vehicle on Sunday evening in circumstances that remain unclear pending further forensic analysis.

Speaking to local media, police said the German team has been tasked with examining the vehicle’s electronic locking mechanism to determine whether the doors may have locked automatically and whether any malfunction could have prevented exit from the car.

Local authorities have so far remained outside the technical investigation, although the electromechanical service confirmed it has not been formally asked to contribute.

Speaking to Omega, Director Pavlos Giavris said “our assistance has not been requested”, adding that in other cases police may seek input from the department depending on technical expertise required.

The case has raised a series of questions for investigators, including why the children entered the vehicle, how they became locked inside, and how long they were exposed before being found.

Police are also examining whether any fault existed in the locking system or whether the mechanism functioned normally.

Postmortem examinations carried out earlier have not yet established a definitive cause of death.

British base police said that following the autopsy “the cause of death will require further testing to be determined”, with additional forensic and toxicological analysis expected.

Investigators are also reviewing electronic devices belonging to the children’s father and stepmother, who are both in custody following their arrest on suspicion of negligence.

Mobile phones have been seized for forensic examination to retrieve data including messages, photographs and location records.

The father has been questioned further by British authorities as part of ongoing inquiries, alongside other relatives who have also provided statements to investigators.

The stepmother is understood to have been among the first to alert authorities after the children were discovered in the vehicle.

Police said a full technical inspection of the BMW is ongoing, while a pathologist from Greece assisted with postmortem procedures as part of the examination process.

Investigators are also awaiting additional expert reports before reaching conclusions on the cause of death.

Authorities confirmed that both suspects remain in custody following remand orders issued earlier this week, with a further court hearing scheduled for Thursday at 12pm.