Prostate cancer most common male cancer in Cyprus

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in Cyprus, with 450 cases recorded per year, according to the Cyprus Cancer Registry.

In addition, it is the second most common cause of cancer death on the island among men, after lung cancer.

These figures were released by the Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) on Monday as part of its initiative for the prevention and early detection of male cancer, ahead of a campaign which is set to start next month.

The campaign will be dedicated to informing people about prostate cancer, with the aim of making men aware of the cancer, its prevention and early diagnosis, and is being undertaken in collaboration with the Cyprus Urological Society, the Cyprus Oncology Society, the Cyprus Surgical Society and the Cyprus Cancer Registry.

Early detection of prostate cancer is carried out via a blood test, which measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in blood. PSA occurs in all men, but an elevated PSA value in a test is an indicator of prostate cancer.

Pasykaf say testing is not necessary for those under 50 years old, as prostate cancer is rare in younger men. Exceptions should be made, however, if a first-degree relative has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In these cases, it is recommended that men above 40 years old be tested.

They add that people should undergo testing regardless of symptoms or a lack thereof.

They also questioned the reluctance of many men to get the test.

“Do they feel that rectal examination diminishes their masculinity? Or do they consider the procedure as a ‘violation’ or an unnatural act?” they asked.

Around one in five men over the age of 50 years old have an elevated PSA value. This can be as a result of prostate cancer, but can also be caused by other issues, such as a benign prostatic hypertrophy, a urinary tract infection or inflammation of the prostate.

Early symptoms of prostate cancer include difficulty in passing urine, blood in urine or semen, pain in the lower back, hips, and chest, weakness or numbness in the legs, or loss of bladder or bowel control.

Pasykaf note that sporadic lower back pain and an increased and often sudden need to pass urine are common symptoms of old age but say that if the pain persists and urination becomes increasingly difficult, it may be a sign of prostate cancer.

The main risk factors for prostate cancer are old age, a family history of prostate cancer, a diet rich in animal fats and dairy products and high levels of testosterone in the blood.