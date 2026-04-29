Amid a labyrinth of red tape, evacuation decisions and law firm appointments, occupants of a building in Yermasoyia, Limassol declared dangerous are still living in the block despite an April 20 deadline to abandon the premises.

On April 11, another dangerous building in Yermasoyia partly collapsed, leaving two people dead, however residents of the Seagate block may be allowed to continue occupying the flats until a court order is issued forcing them to leave.

The Limassol EOA sent a letter on April 17 informing the tenants that they had to abandon the building by midnight on April 20 and, when no one did, the case was given to a law firm, which is in the process of studying reports and surveys.

Once this is complete – possibly in a week’s time – the lawyers will have to convince the court on behalf of the EOA that the building should be evacuated immediately.

According to Politis, apart from the occupants, a number of businesses are operating ground floor shops and offices.

The Yermasoyia building that collapsed on April 11 had been flagged years ago. In 2017, the authorities had issued warnings advising owners to carry out repairs. In March 2026, the building had been classified as dangerous.

The Seagate complex is one of 780 buildings in Limassol that have been deemed dangerous by the Limassol EOA, with 80 reportedly on the verge of collapse.

Limassol EOA president Yiannis Tsouloftas stated that “the evacuation of buildings deemed dangerous can only be carried out after obtaining a relevant court order.”

Similar concerns have been recorded in other districts. In Nicosia 268 buildings have been deemed unsafe, four requiring immediate evacuation, while in Paphos 226 buildings have been identified as dangerous.