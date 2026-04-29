A three-year programme exceeding €91 million for urban and rural regeneration projects across Cyprus was outlined by Interior minister Constantinos Ioannou during an event marking local development works.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the regeneration of the traditional core of Apesia, Ioannou said the ministry, through the urban planning department, is implementing a plan focused on “urban development projects throughout Cyprus”.

He said the programme includes targeted interventions in cities, as well as in Troodos, aimed at strengthening communities and promoting natural and cultural heritage.

“Public spaces, parks, squares, green spaces and urban infrastructure can and must constitute the cohesive fabric that will revitalise communities,” he said, adding that such projects align with international practices in urban planning.

Referring to the Apesia project, he said the second phase has upgraded the area and its surrounding local churches, with redesigned public spaces improving accessibility and functionality.

“The integration of their courtyard with the public space creates a more functional and welcoming environment,” he said.

The minister commended the urban planning department for their efforts towards this end, which had a cost of €1.9 million.

He added that the design approach combined modern concepts with respect for traditional architecture, with locally sourced materials and environmentally friendly standards used throughout.

According to the ministry, the interventions aim to revitalise such areas into spaces accessible to residents and visitors.