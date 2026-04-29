Reports of low-flying Turkish fighter jets over Nicosia and Kyrenia prompted concern among residents in the north on Wednesday, with local ‘authorities’ insisting there is “no danger” and describing the flights as routine operations.

Comments circulated on social media regarding aircraft flying at low altitude led to questions directed at the north’s transport ‘minister’ Erhan Arikli, who assured that while “there is no danger…we will not remain silent” in regard to the republic “making a show of force”, an apparent reference to the government’s proposed defence cooperation pact with France reported on earlier in the week.

Arikli said the aircraft stationed at Tymbou (Ercan) airport “are not purely a symbolic deployment”, claiming they form part of measures related to the protection of what he described as Turkey’s “blue homeland” (Mavi Vatan).

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the flights were routine sorties carried out by Turkish fighter jets that have been deployed in the area for several weeks, rather than an indication of any extraordinary military activity.

The presence of Turkish F-16 aircraft in the north has been ongoing, with previous movements linked to operational requirements and regional developments following a drone strike in Akrotiri and the presence of a European armada around Cyprus which was called upon by the government to act in its defence.