October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demolition of condemned Latsia apartment blocks set to begin

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo

A contract was signed on Tuesday for the demolition of five condemned apartment blocks in the refugee estates in Latsia.

They will be demolished within the scope of the government’s Ktizo scheme for those living in dangerous refugee housing units, and are the first to be demolished as part of the scheme.

New apartment buildings will subsequently be built within the same area, in which the condemned buildings’ former residents will live.

The contract signed is worth €86,600 plus VAT. It was signed by Town Planning Department Director Kyriakos Koundouros and Metaxotos Ltd & Sandworks (Ormidia) Ltd JV directors Panagiotis Nikiforou and Giorgos Georgiou.

The announcement of the buildings’ impending demolition was initially made in September, after Latsia Mayor Christos Pittaras had earlier told the House refugees committee he could “not rule out” involving the police should people refuse to move out of the buildings.

Meanwhile, the Town Planning Department is preparing to put out tenders for the demolition of 15 other buildings which have been deemed “immediately dangerous” and are currently being evacuated.

The buildings are located in Strovolos, Deftera, Aglandjia and Kato Polemidia.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Company fined €6,000 over fatal labour accident

Nikolaos Prakas

We are fighting for our survival, ambassador tells MPs

Staff Reporter

Young people in Cyprus at highest risk of deprivation

Tom Cleaver

North’s 2024 ‘state’ budget to be set at €2.6bn

Tom Cleaver

Remains of 14 people recovered so far this year says CMP

Tom Cleaver

Report on Olympic committee with AG as further complaints made

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign