November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Today’s weather: Sunny, high temps

Monday will be mostly sunny with some temporary clouds and temperatures rising to 29C inland, 28C on the south and east coasts, 26C on the west and north coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly initially weak, 3 Beaufort, gradually increasing up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will be mainly clear. Temperatures will drop to 15C in the interior, 17C on the south and east coast, 18C on the remaining coasts and 14C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Over the next three days the weather is expected to remain mostly clear with temporary clouds. Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably, continuing to fluctuate above average for the season.

