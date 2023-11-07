November 7, 2023

Pelican crossings for pedestrian safety installed on main Paphos streets

By Iole Damaskinos0192
pelican crossing
File photo: Elderly man crossing the street

Pelican pedestrian crossings are set to go into operation in Paphos as of Wednesday.

According to an announcement by the municipality, the pelican crossings are installed at Hellados and Evagoras Pallikaridis avenues and will operate starting at midday on the section of Evagoras Pallikaridis Avenue that extends from its junction with Kaniggos Street, to the new roundabout.

A pelican pedestrian crossing will also be put into operation on the section of Hellados Avenue that extends from its junction with Amathustos Street to the roundabout.

Another such crossing will operate at the traffic lights at the junction of Hellados Avenue and Onoufriou Klerides Street (adjacent to the municipality’s office of Technical Services).

The installation of the controlled traffic light systems was done as part of ongoing efforts to improve the safety of the two above-mentioned avenues.

The municipality calls on drivers to faithfully adhere to road markings and signaling for their own safety as well as that of other road users.

