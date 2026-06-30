Erling Haaland scored a late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time, setting up a meeting with Brazil on Sunday.

Norway took the lead shortly before half time through Antonio Nusa, who curled a superb strike into the far corner after cutting inside from the left to give the Scandinavian side a deserved advantage.

Ivory Coast responded impressively after the break and drew level through Amad Diallo, whose outstanding solo effort saw him weave through the Norwegian defence before finishing confidently beyond Orjan Nyland.

With extra time looming, Norway’s leading scorer delivered once again. Haaland found the decisive touch late in the match, sending Norway into the knockout stage with a historic victory and sparking jubilant celebrations among players and supporters at Dallas Stadium.

The Ivorians mounted intense late pressure in search of another equaliser. Deep into stoppage time, Diallo struck a powerful effort from around 30 yards that forced Nyland into a superb diving save to preserve Norway’s lead. Ivory Coast also won a late corner, sending goalkeeper Yahia Fofana forward, but Norway held firm.

Former England striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live that “Erling Haaland, surprise, surprise having the decisive say,” adding that Norway now face “a mouth watering tie against Brazil.”

Former England defender Steph Houghton praised Norway’s decisive edge, saying “What a game of football. I think Norway had the final bit of quality. The big man was always going to score the winner.”

Former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy said Ivory Coast would feel they had “missed a great opportunity” after creating chances before conceding the decisive goal.

The final whistle sparked emotional celebrations among the Norway squad, with captain Martin Odegaard leading the team’s traditional post match celebrations in front of travelling supporters.

Norway will now face Brazil in the last 16 on Sunday, with confidence high after securing the country’s first victory in a World Cup knockout match.