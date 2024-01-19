January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

22-year-old released after firecracker incident at Salamina – Apoel match

By Gina Agapiou010
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ

The 22-year-old who was arrested for throwing a firecracker that hit a player during the Salamina – Apoel match has been released.

According to the police, the young man from Nicosia was arrested on Wednesday night and was under a two-day detention order from the Larnaca District Court.

However, this afternoon, the young man was released without charges before the expiration of the remand order.

The 22-year-old was arrested for an investigation into a case involving violence at stadiums, throwing a dangerous object, illegal possession and transportation of explosive materials, concealing his face, and causing injuries.

The incident took place during the Coca Cola Cup match between Nea Salamina and Apoel on Tuesday in Larnaca, which was abandoned after a firecracker launched from the stand hit Nea Salamina player Giorgos Papageorgiou.

Following the latest episode of football-related violence in Cyprus,

Police spokesman Christos Andreou was asked to address public criticism about the ineffectiveness of preventive checks at stadium entrances about the banned items.

“It is impossible that such a large number of items are entering through the main gates. It is also very difficult to completely curb the smuggling-in of such very small items and impossible to check [all the] places where they can be hidden,” he said.

He added that in December, police had uncovered a hidden stash of banned items behind a metal grill during stadium repairs.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Greek citizen arrested in north for anti-Turkish outburst

Gina Agapiou

Paper compactors to tackle waste issue in Limassol and Paphos

Gina Agapiou

Striving for results in the resumption of Cyprus Talks – president

Staff Reporter

Third body in 11 days found washed up in Karpasia

Tom Cleaver

Management of LNG project has been ‘tragic’, audit office says (Updated)

Jean Christou

Govt moves to restrict Turkish Cypriot taxis

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign