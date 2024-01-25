Police hunting for those behind ‘extremist’ football violence

Authorities are seeking to identify the ‘thousands’ of perpetrators behind the incidents that took place at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol on Wednesday night, which led to the cancellation of the Cyprus Cup football derby between Apollon and Ael.

Outside the stadium prior to the game, tension was already high due to an exchange of fireworks and flares between fans, which prompted immediate intervention by the police.

According to Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, rumours of potential incidents between fans were already circulating ten days before the match.

Speaking to Alpha on Thursday, however, he said that, despite there being a police plan specifically drawn up for the derby, “events took a sudden and unexpected turn.”

“The incidents started outside the stadium and involved not just dozens of people, but thousands, all intentioned to create disorders,” he said.

Hartsiotis added that the incidents at Alphamega stadium would be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting, as well as with officials of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA).

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou also defended the decision to abandon the match, explaining that the presence of dangerous objects within and outside the stadium, such as fireworks and flares, “posed a risk to all fans”.

According to reports, a 14-year-girl suffered partial hearing loss when a firework exploded next to her. No one, however, has come forward to file a complaint so far.

A blanket ban on all away fans from all competitive football matches for the rest of the season is set to be enforced from Thursday onwards.

Teams playing away matches will only be allowed to transport contingents of up to 50 people in the first division, made up of members of their boards of directors, sponsors, and players left out of matchday squads.

Andreou commended the presence of anti-riot squads at the stadium and the thorough checks at the stadium entrances, explaining that flares and fireworks did not pass through the entrances but were likely already inside from previous days.

The president of the police officers’ association Isotita (Equality) Nikos Loizides said that on Wednesday night in Limassol, 300 police officers were dispatched, of which 100 were on motorcycle.

He also acknowledged that it was a mistake not to consider banning away fans from stadiums before the game started.

Following the decision to cancel the game, President Nikos Christodoulides also commented on the incidents, saying “they cannot be tolerated any longer.”

On Thursday, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the decision to abandon the game was taken after a quick consultation between the president and Hartsiotis after they were informed about the incidents.

“Operationally, there was no room for intervention,” Letymbiotis said. “This resulted in the instructions to the match officials to abandon the game in order to avoid jeopardising public safety.”

Political party Disy also commented on the incidents with a heavy-worded statement.

“Once again, the unchecked actions of extremists undermined public order, putting the safety of people at risk,” the statement released on Thursday said.

“Yesterday, we witnessed the alarming prospect of even young children being endangered. The state authorities seem incapable of enforcing and maintaining public order.

“Repetitive verbal condemnations prove futile. It is imperative to implement a comprehensive strategy immediately to address violence in stadiums. Our sporting venues must become safe and welcoming spaces for all Cypriot families. The primary responsibility lies with the government. The few culprits behind these incidents must be identified, brought to justice, and punished as a deterrent.”

Disy, however, also said that similar incidents should not lead to the indiscriminate ban of fans from stadiums.

“Such a move would be an admission of the inability to tackle violence in sports arenas and a justification for the actions of extremists.

“The actions of the few should not victimise the thousands of genuine and law-abiding fans,” the statement concluded.