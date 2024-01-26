Football violence and issue of corruption, indifference (updated)

An emergency meeting will be held on Friday by the Cyprus Football Association (Kop) to discuss recent violence, which has again put authorities on alert.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis has also been invited to the meeting, after it emerged that the government is mulling banning all fans from football matches this season.

Speaking to CyBC in the morning, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said that the issue is riddled with failures, issues of competence, corruption and indifference.

Referring specifically to violence on and off the field, Antoniou said the responsibilities were collective.

He called on the clubs to take on responsibility, adding that they cannot be unaware of the issue since the fans’ associations use the teams’ symbols and anthems.

Since Thursday, a blanket ban on all away fans from all competitive football matches for the rest of the season is in place.

Teams playing away matches will only be allowed to transport contingents of up to 50 people in the first division, made up of members of their boards of directors, sponsors and players left out of matchday squads.

According to Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, “after we are informed of the decisions of the executive committee [of Kop], the justice minister in coordination with the president will further examine possible concrete measures that can be taken”.

On Thursday night, President Nikos Christodoulides said that he is awaiting the decisions of Kop, noting that he does not rule anything out.

Asked by reporters whether he intends to close the stadiums completely after the serious incidents in Limassol, Christodoulides said that he had been informed by Kop and he will await the decisions.

“Depending on the decisions taken, I do not rule out anything, neither for the fan associations, nor for the participation of fans in the stadiums, decisions that may not be liked, but I reiterate that the priority is the safety of the public,” he said.

On Thursday, police chief Stelios Papatheodorou said that he would not resign over the incidents that took place at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol on Wednesday night, which led to the cancellation of the Cyprus Cup football derby between Apollon and Ael.

“My goal is to improve the police force,” he told the media on Thursday. “Therefore, I have not considered resignation.”

Authorities, in the meantime, are seeking to identify what Hartsiotis called ‘thousands’ of perpetrators behind the incidents.

Outside the stadium prior to the game, tension was already high due to an exchange of fireworks and flares between fans, which prompted immediate intervention by the police.

Papatheodorou stressed that the responsibility for monitoring stadiums and ensuring the safe conduct of football matches does not solely rest with the police.

Police said they were seeking five suspects connected to the disturbances occurring during Wednesday’s football game.