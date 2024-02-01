February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastUSAWorld

Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted US merchant vessel -statement

By Reuters News Service01
smoke rises from marlin luanda, merchant vessel, at the location given as gulf of aden
File photo: Marlin Luanda, a merchant vessel struck by a Houthi anti-ship missile, at the location given as Gulf of Aden, in this handout picture released January 27, 2024. @indiannavy via X/Handout via REUTERS

Yemen’s Houthis said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting an “American merchant ship” in the Gulf of Aden hours after firing missiles at U.S. Navy destroyer Gravely.

They targeted the “American merchant ship KOI … with several appropriate naval missiles,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The Liberian-flagged container ship KOI is operated by UK-based Oceonix Services. The company’s fleet includes the oil tanker Marlin Luanda, which was damaged by a missile on Saturday, shipping data showed.

British maritime security firm Ambrey on Wednesday said that a merchant vessel reported an explosion on its starboard after it was targeted with a missile while underway 69 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.

“Ambrey was aware that a missile was fired from Dimnat Khadir District, Taiz Governorate, Yemen,” it added in an advisory note.

Ambrey, however, did not mention whether this vessel was the Koi.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched wave after wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels since Nov. 19, in what they say is a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping, causing some companies to suspend transits through the Red Sea and instead take the much longer, costlier journey around Africa.

The U.S. and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and returned the militia to a list of terrorist groups as turmoil from the Israel-Hamas war spreads through the region.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

UK sets out new trade measures to restore Northern Ireland government

Reuters News Service

Tech CEOs grilled by US Senators about child sexual exploitation

Reuters News Service

South Africa says all states must stop funding Israel’s military

Reuters News Service

Imran Khan and wife jailed for 14 years on graft charges

Reuters News Service

World Court dismisses much of Ukraine’s case against Russia

Reuters News Service

Putin rival Nadezhdin says he has enough signatures to run for president

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign