Apoel thrown out of Cypriot cup after violence

Apoel were on Friday thrown out of the Coca-Cola Cup by Sports Judge Aristotelis Vryonides, after their second-round game was abandoned due to fan violence.

The Nicosia-based club were drawing 0-0 away at Nea Salamina on January 16 when a firecracker launched from the away fans’ section hit Nea Salamina player Giorgos Papageorgiou.

Papageorgiou reportedly suffered damaged hearing following the incident.

Friday’s decision saw Nea Salamina awarded a 3-0 victory and a passage through to the quarter finals.

The game between Nea Salamina and Apoel was one of two Coca-Cola Cup second round ties which could not be completed due to fan violence.

The other, held between Limassol rivals Apollon and Ael on January 24, was abandoned before it could even start as sets of fans threw fireworks and other objects at each other and invaded the pitch.

The trial of four men arrested following those incidents is expected to begin in May.

