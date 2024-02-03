February 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Pretzels: a twist through time

By CM Guest Columnist01
food short

Pretzels are a twisted treat with roots that stretch back through centuries and continents. The first iteration of this iconic doughy delight emerged in the streets of 6th-century Europe.

The story begins with a monk in southern France during the early Middle Ages. In a quiet monastery kitchen, an ingenious baker, seeking a way to represent the Holy Trinity, shaped a simple mixture of flour, water and salt into a distinctive form…

The result was the pretzel – a twisted knot that became symbolic of spiritual devotion. This humble beginning marked the birth of a snack that would eventually transcend its religious origins.

Fast forward to medieval Germany, where the pretzel found its way into the hearts and stomachs of both the pious and everyday folk. Its popularity soared, and by the 12th century, pretzel vendors were a common sight on the bustling streets of cities like Vienna. As pretzels became a symbol of good luck and prosperity, they found a place in wedding ceremonies, with couples breaking a pretzel as a gesture of unity.

The pretzel journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean in the 18th century, carried by German immigrants to the United States. It landed on the streets of Pennsylvania, where it underwent further transformations, becoming a beloved snack at carnivals and fairs in various forms – soft, hard, or as bite-sized twists.

The pretzel’s influence reached beyond Europe and North America. In Eastern Europe pretzels became a popular street food, often served warm and dusted with coarse salt. In these regions, pretzels retained their simple yet irresistible charm, proving that the allure of a well-baked dough ring knows no borders.

In the 21st century, pretzels have evolved into a versatile canvas for culinary experimentation. In contemporary bakeries artisanal pretzels come adorned with an array of toppings – from sesame seeds and poppy seeds to caramel and chocolate. The pretzel, once a humble knot, has become a gastronomic delight, celebrating the art of dough-twisting creativity.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

TikTok’s pomegranate obsession

The Conversation

Growing older pains

CM Guest Columnist

The language of wheels in Limassol (photos)

Souzana Psara

A minute with Stephanie Hadjipsalti Visual Artist / Set Designer

CM Guest Columnist

Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

CM Guest Columnist

Lidl: €110K raised for Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society via shoppers’ contribution

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign