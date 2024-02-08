Another weekend is almost here and this one will be filled with musical performances from young local artists, established Cypriot musicians and international stars. But other events showcase art and video-dance. Here’s what’s on this weekend.
The Nicosia International Festival is gearing up for a packed weekend with three back-to-back performances at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. On Friday, Nefeli Kentoni will present the multilayered performance Katabasis in English while on Saturday Cypriot musician Avgi Stavrou will present her new album. Sunday night’s performance will be a family party concert with over 35 musicians on stage from the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphonic Band. This concert will be interactive and include performances of Greek, film and classical music as well as concert marches, rock, Latin, jazz and pop music.
In a more hardcore mood will be a late-night concert by the Swedish symphonic metal band Therion which is traveling to Cyprus this weekend. A one-night-only show is set to take place on Friday at Pavillion in Nicosia as the band presents its latest work, Leviathan III. For those in Limassol, the popular local band OnTour will put on a lively show on Saturday night at Ravens Music Hall starting around 10.30pm.
Sunday evening in Limassol will be all about classical music as Rialto Theatre welcomes the distinguished Cypriot pianist Martino Tirimo. World-renowned and acclaimed in the international music scene, Tirimo will present some of the greatest works of the classical repertoire at a recital starting at 7pm.
In Erimi village, the Cyprus Wine Museum will dive into a Viennese mood this Sunday with the VivArt’s – String Quartet festive concert Tempo di Valse. Organised by the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Chamber Music Series, the 6pm concert will highlight waltzes, polkas and festive concert music by Strauss, Arditi, Ivanovich and Dunayevsky.
Apart from concerts, several new art exhibitions will open all around the island this weekend, on Friday evening in particular, while in Nicosia, a performance and video-dance exhibition by Mélissa Garcia Carro and Pascal Caron will take place at the majestic State Gallery of Contemporary Art on Saturday evening.
Katabasis
Theatrical performance, written and directed by Nefeli Kentoni. February 9. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Now You See Me
Album presentation by Avgi Stavrou. February 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Let’s Music
Family party concert by the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Symphony Band. February 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Therion
Swedish metal symphonic band performs live. February 9. Pavilion Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €29.70. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 7777-7040
OnTour
Popular local band performs live. February 10. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 10.30pm. Tel: 99-614100
Martino Tirimo
Cypriot pianist plays the greatest works of the classical repertoire. February 11. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. €15-20. www.rialto.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7745
Tempo di Valse
Festive concert by VivArt’s – String Quartet. February 11. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village. 6pm. €25. www.cypruswinemuseum.com/tempo-di-valse-vivart-string-quartet-feb-11th-2024