February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Anastasiades will refute ‘slanderous lies one by one’

By Nikolaos Prakas07
ΠτΔ – Δοξολογία για επέτειο 28ης Οκ
Former President Nicos Anastasiades

Former President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday welcomed the appointment of Gabrielle Louise McIntyre, who is meant to investigate corruption claims against him which were written in a book.

The anti-corruption authority is set to announce later this week when McIntyre will be arriving to begin her work.

McIntyre is an international legal practitioner, jurist and served as the chairperson of the Seychelles’ Truth, Reconciliation and National Unity Commission. She is an expert in international legal practice, international humanitarian law, international criminal law, human rights law and administrative law. She managed legal proceedings for judges of the ICTY (International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia) at all stages of proceedings, including pre-trial, trial and appeal, and has extensive experience with international court practice and common and civil law procedural rules.

The anti-corruption authority was set up a year and a half ago to investigate corruption cases involving current or former state officials and civil servants, and is also poised to tackle claims publicised in Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State which points a finger at Anastasiades among others.

On Monday, Anastasiades welcomed McIntyre’s appointment.

“The findings will need to be made public,” he said.

Two days ago, Drousiotis had gone on social media to say he rejected requests by Anastasiades’ lawyers for his books to be withdrawn and an apology to be drafted.

According to his post, “On the eve of the launch of the investigation [against Anastasiades], I received a letter from the law firm of Andy Triantaphyllides, which, together with the office of Theodoros Economou, represents Anastasiades. The former president, through his lawyers, is demanding the withdrawal of my books, an apology and damages!”

He added: “I consider this move by the former president as an attempt to intimidate me in view of the upcoming investigation by the anti-corruption authority.”

Responding on Monday, Anastasiades said that the intimidation claim by Drousiotis’ is new and suggests that the only thing that should “scare him is the truth and what he falsely and deliberately recorded in his books”.

He added that what should frighten Drousiotis is the deliberate distortions of texts, contradictory and untrue claims, and self-contradictions, as well as the evidence that will be presented to the authority and the court, “which will refute his malicious and slanderous lies one by one”.

“I am sure, as a lover of truth, he [Drousiotis] will also have the audacity to reveal his fictions to both the anti-corruption authority and the court. Pending the investigation, I limit myself to the bare minimum,” Anastasiades said.

At the end of November, Anastasiades had said he welcomed the investigation by the anti-corruption authority.

In a written statement at the time, Anastasiades said: “With particular satisfaction, I heard this morning the Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr Harris Poyiadjis, confirming that the process of investigation into the content of Mr Makarios Drousiotis’ book ‘Mafia State’ has actually been activated.”

Anastasiades also reiterated that in November last year he sent a letter to the anti-corruption authority to speed-up investigation into the claims in the book.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Bank of Cyprus records more than 450,000 digital customers

Souzana Psara

Man arrested for robbing asylum seekers

Tom Cleaver

Second Paphos man arrested in big drugs haul

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourism in peril? Association paints bleak picture

Kyriacos Nicolaou

If Paphos was a person…

Alix Norman

North’s education standards chief insists own degree is real

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign