February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second Paphos man arrested in big drugs haul

By Tom Cleaver04
drugs
File photo

A 29-year-old man appeared in court in Paphos on Monday as part of the police’s investigation into a large quantity of drugs found in the village of Emba last week.

He is the second person to be arrested in the police’s operation and was remanded in custody for five days. The first was arrested on Friday, and remains in custody.

The police had attempted to arrest the pair last week after receiving a tip off regarding a “large-scale drug smuggling operation” in rural Paphos.

A car chase ensued, but despite the police firing warning shots, both suspects initially managed to escape.

During the chase, the driver threw a bag containing 1.114 kilograms of cannabis on the roof of an abandoned house.

After a search of the suspects’ home, a total of 12 kilograms of cannabis, one kilogram of cocaine, and €75,000 in cash were discovered and taken as evidence.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

