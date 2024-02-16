February 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police arrest suspect in Emba drug bust

By Nikolaos Prakas070
cyprus police
File photo

Police said on Friday they arrested a 28-year-old man in Paphos suspected of possessing over 12kg of narcotics in connection with a drug bust earlier in the week in Emba.

On Tuesday, the drug squad obtained information about a large-scale drug smuggling operation in the rural area of Paphos and attempted to detain two suspects.

A car chase ensued but the suspects escaped after hitting four vehicles despite warning shots being fired.

During the chase, the driver threw a bag containing 1.114kg of cannabis on the roof of an abandoned house.

According to police, during a drugs squad raid later on Tuesday on an apartment in Paphos, a total of 12kg of cannabis and 1kg of cocaine were found in the possession of the 28-year-old.

Police also seized approximately €75,000.

The man was arrested on Thursday after authorities received an anonymous tip.

The drug squad is continuing its investigations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Following the music in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Latest Cyprus gas find ‘very positive’

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Yellow weather warning until the evening, storms expected on the weekend

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

North looks to mirror Republic’s taxi clampdown

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign