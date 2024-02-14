February 14, 2024

Suspects escape after big drugs haul

By Rony Junior El Daccache

The drugs squad, Ykan, are hunting for two suspects in Emba who escaped after a car chase in a case involving a large quantity of drugs and cash.

The drug squad obtained information about a large-scale drug smuggling operation in the rural area of Paphos on Tuesday and attempted to detain the two suspects.

A car chase ensued but the suspects escaped after hitting four vehicles despite warning shots being fired.

During the chase, the driver threw a bag containing 1.114 kilograms of cannabis on the roof of an abandoned house.

After a search of the suspects’ home, a total of 12kgs of cannabis, one kilogram of cocaine and €75,000 were discovered and taken as evidence.

Ykan is continuing its investigations to locate and arrest the two suspects as well as their accomplices.

 

 

