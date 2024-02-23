February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Christodoulides Holguin meeting

By Tom Cleaver04
holguin chris
UNSG special envoy Maria Angela Holguin meeting President Nikos Christodoulides in January (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

President Nikos Christodoulides is set to hold his next meeting with United Nations Envoy Maria Angela Holguin on March 11, he said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, he said that on March 11, “everything will be as it should be.”

“We have one single goal, which is nothing more than the resumption of talks from where they left off in Crans Montana,” he said.

Holguin was most recently in Turkey, where she met the country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. She had earlier travelled to Greece, meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

She is expected to visit the United Kingdom in the first week of March, before travelling to Cyprus.

Speaking on Thursday about her upcoming contacts, she said “My next trip will start in London in the first week of March to complete the circle of contacts with the guarantor powers.

“I will then return to Cyprus, where I hope to meet with leaders of political parties, representatives of society, as well as representatives of chambers of commerce and economy, while I will speak again with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders.”

During her last visit to Cyprus, she met twice with both Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Explosion building ‘had been converted unlawfully’

Tom Cleaver

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

Explore both sides of Nicosia on guided walk

Eleni Philippou

140kgs of beef from Republic seized in north

Tom Cleaver

Renovations begin at Kyrenia promenade

Tom Cleaver

Another dead body found off Cyprus’ coast

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign