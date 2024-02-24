February 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus tourism ministry announces plan to improve beaches

Cyprus’ tourism ministry this week unveiled an incentive plan aimed at the qualitative and aesthetic improvement of beaches for the year 2024, with local authorities being the beneficiaries.

In an official statement, the ministry announced that beaches are one of Cyprus’ main comparative advantages as a tourist destination and rank among the most popular beaches in Europe.

The ministry also said that it is implementing a series of actions for the sustainable development of beaches, acting as the national coordinator of the Blue Flag programme.

The ministry also supports the ‘Sand and Sea plastic-free initiative, which aims to reduce plastic on beaches.

Moreover, as part of the implementation of the Tourism Strategy 2030, the ministry has opened the submission of applications for the Incentive Plan for Projects for the Quality and Aesthetic Upgrade of Beaches for 2024.

The beneficiaries of this plan are local authorities, including municipalities and community councils.

According to the announcement, the plan includes eligible expenses such as the purchase of equipment like beach umbrellas and loungers, walkways, and cleaning bins.

What is more, it also covers infrastructure projects like sanitary facilities and changing rooms, as well as facilities for people with disabilities.

The deadline for submitting applications is set for March 29, 2024.

Applications can be submitted electronically to [email protected].

The plan and the application form are available on the Ministry of Tourism’s website.

For more information, interested parties can contact the officials Vakis Loizides at 22-691131 and Anthi Charalambous at 22-691293.

