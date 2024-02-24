February 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentFeatured

Protesters demand tree restoration after mass clearout

By Andria Kades01
Friends of the Earth Cyprus, protest, environment, demonstration, Dasoudi
Protesters demanded that trees cut down at Limassol’s Dasoudi area be replaced

Protestors on Saturday demanded that trees cut down at Limassol’s Dasoudi area should be replaced, as they slammed authorities for felling over 50 trees.

Holding placards saying, ‘I can’t believe I still have to protest over this’ and ‘cut your bullshit not trees’, demonstrators said if nothing is done to restore the site in two weeks “we will be back here.”

The forestry department is accused of cutting down over 50 trees and “ruining the only ecosystem of the area”.

It is described as a ‘mass clear out’ of trees spanning 3,000 square meters.

The forestry department however denied felling the trees, saying it only cleared out broken and uprooted trees, which were affected by the storm earlier this month.

It specified it would plant new trees to restore the damage.

Yermasogia mayor Kyriakos Xydias also attended the protest, saying the forestry department showed “excessive zeal” in its intervention after the tornadoes.

“Dasoudi is the jewel of the area, and as such, we should be informed before any action is taken.”

Environmentalists argued it was evident the forestry department had not thought through its actions.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

‘Cyprus stands in solidarity with Ukraine’

Andria Kades

Man stabbed in Lakatamia apartment

Andria Kades

Journalist Makarios Drousiotis runs as MEP with Volt

Andria Kades

Crime openly organised from prison

Andria Kades

Tanker overturns on Nicosia-Limassol highway

Staff Reporter

Two remanded after 147 migrants arrive from Lebanon

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign