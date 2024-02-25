February 25, 2024

EU set to discuss farmers demands, following widespread strikes

Farmers in Cyprus protesting outside the presidential palace on Monday about the EU Nature Restoration Law and its restriction on pesticide use (Christos Theodorides)

The European Union (EU) Council of Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers meets on Monday afternoon to consider, among other things, the demands of farmers who have been protesting across Europe for the past month.

According to a statement by the agriculture ministry, the council will discuss the need for a rapid yet structural response to the current crisis in the agricultural sector.

There will be an exchange of views on short-term measures that can be taken by member states at national level to reduce administrative costs for farmers in the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and other EU legislation, as well as on medium- and long-term actions to simplify the CAP and legislation.

Other actions that can be taken based on farmers’ demands, within the possibilities of the financial framework and without jeopardising the overall objectives of the Green Deal, will also be discussed.

A few weeks ago, farmers in Cyprus protested in Nicosia and Paphos, following suit with many of their European counterparts that have taken to the streets to air their concerns over EU Green policies.

Then, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said: “The government stands together with the farmers and not against them.”

She said that one of the government’s major goals is to increase by 1.8 per cent its contribution to the primary sector of GDP.

The minister said she has invited farmers organisations to a meeting for Friday morning, which the farmers accepted.

She promised that the government has the farmers’ back and would relay their concerns to the European Union.

