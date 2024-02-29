February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

What’s on this weekend

By Eleni Philippou00
antique fairweb

Another vibrant weekend is approaching. As we bid adieu to February, a new season of spring events arrives to add colour to the island’s cultural agenda. Get ready for art exhibitions, concertos and the first of spring bazaars!

This weekend, Nicosia will welcome a new exhibition that explores the connection between Arizona and Cyprus. Held at Art Seen Gallery, the duo Nicos Philippou and Marilena Zackheos present their exhibition Arizona,CY which will run from March 1 to April 5. Curated by Maria Stathi, the exhibition forms connections between this Mediterranean island and the southwestern US state through original poems and instant photographs that re-envision prevalent perceptions of Cyprus’ physical and social spaces.

On Saturday, baroque music melodies will sound at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi village as the Fluboe Trio performs live. Presented and organised by the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series, the concert will be a unique experience at the museum for listeners to enjoy remarkable compositions from the Baroque period by Bach, Händel and Telemann.

vitaly technopolis 20

Paphos audiences will also get to enjoy live music this weekend as the Classical Music Concert Series Technopolis 20 Classics presents its first concert of the new year. On Sunday, Markideio Theatre will host pianist Vitaly Starikov who will perform a programme with works by Bach, Chopin, Haydn and Liszt at 6pm.

Back in Nicosia, the first few spring bazaars and pop-ups will take place this weekend. Fashion Revolution Cyprus will host the Grand Bazaar, a day of second-hand shopping, workshops and discussions about ethical and sustainable fashion. From 12pm to 6pm, the community is invited to gather at Number 6 at Platia Tillirias in old Nicosia.

Also happening on Saturday is the Nicosia Spring Antique Fair & Vintage Market at the Aglantzia Municipal Park. Local vendors will set up their stalls selling all kinds of vintage items from 10am to 6pm. In Kaimakli, the 2nd Hand Treasures pop-up will take place at the Georgia Moditi Shop selling pre-owned clothes, accessories and furniture. The pop-up will last all weekend, on Saturday from 10.30am to 8pm and on Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

More second-hand items will be found in old Nicosia this Saturday as Entos ton Technwn puts on its own vintage bazaar. The Xana P’arkis Forimata bazaar will have vintage and antique clothing, shoes, bags, accessories and toys for all and young to enjoy, giving them a second chance at life.

 

Arizona, CY

Exhibition by the duo Nicos Philippou and Marilena Zackheos. March 1-April 5. Art Seen Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 6pm-9pm. Wednesday and Friday: 4pm-7pm. Tel: 22-006624

Baroque Music

By the Fluboe Trio. March 2. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village. 6pm. €15. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636. www.cypruswinemuseum.com

Vitaly Starikov

Piano recital part of the Classical Music Concert Series Technopolis 20 Classics. March 3. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

Grand Bazaar

By Fashion Revolution Cyprus. Second-hand shopping, workshops and discussions about ethical and sustainable fashion. March 2. Number 6, Platia Tillirias, Nicosia. 12pm-6pm

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Dutch PM Rutte hails ‘historic’ Christodoulides visit

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and sunny

Staff Reporter

Turkey to send food parcels to north for Ramadan

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos child caught riding motorcycle

Staff Reporter

Smart meter installation edges closer to reality

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign