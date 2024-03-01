March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Food and DrinkLife & Style

Guest recipes with Tonia Buxton

By CM Guest Columnist05
guest

Going local

Spicy Lamb Chops with Greek_Style Mint Sauce

This recipe is from my daughter Antigoni, and it’s a real family favourite. We all become cavemen when eating these chops – we literally lick the last of the tangy mint sauce off the bones.

For the chops

10 tsp salt

5 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2½ tsp ground coriander

1¼ tsp cayenne pepper

10 garlic cloves, crushed

5 splashes of Worcestershire sauce

juice of 2 lemons

zest of 5 lemons

16 lamb chops or cutlets

olive oil, for drizzling

rosemary sprigs

For the mint sauce

4 bunches of mint

30g of flat leaf parsley

8 anchovy fillets

4 garlic cloves

chilli flakes, to taste

olive oil, as needed

lemon juice, as needed

a pinch of salt (optional)

 

For the lamb chops, stir the salt, black pepper, ground coriander, cayenne, crushed garlic, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice and zest together in a bowl large enough to hold all the chops or cutlets.

Season the lamb on both sides with the spice rub, then allow to stand at room temperature while you make the mint sauce. (You can also do this step the night before or in the morning and keep in the fridge until you make the sauce.)

For the mint sauce, place the mint, parsley, anchovies, garlic and chilli flakes in a food processor and whizz, adding olive oil and lemon juice as you go, until the sauce is loose enough to drizzle. Taste and add salt if needed, though the anchovies should give it enough salt.

Turn the grill to a medium-high heat.

Drizzle some oil over the lamb chops and place rosemary sprigs on the top. For extra flavour, stick half a garlic clove in the fat of each of the chops.

Grill the lamb until cooked to your liking, about 2-3 minutes on each side for medium rare. Serve with jewelled couscous or baked sweet potato and green beans.

 

 

Courgette, Feta and Chilli Savoury Muffins

These are delicious warm or cold. I like to serve them as a savoury breakfast muffin or as an accompaniment to soup.

Makes 8-10

75ml olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 medium eggs

1 tsp oregano, chopped

1 tsp basil, chopped

150g feta cheese, crumbled

1–2 red chillies, finely chopped (optional, but give a great kick)

1 large courgette, finely grated

1 small tin (140g) sweetcorn, drained (optional)

150g wholemeal spelt flour

1½ tsp baking powder

100ml milk

salt and freshly ground black pepper

 

Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease 8-10 muffin cases with olive oil and put in a muffin tin.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a frying pan over a low heat, add the onion and fry for 5 minutes, or until softened.

Beat the eggs in a bowl, then add the remaining olive oil, the oregano, basil, feta, chilli (if using) courgette and sweetcorn.

Add the flour and baking powder and enough milk to make a batter mixture.

Place 2 heaped tbsp of the batter into each muffin case and bake in the oven for around 25-30 minutes until they are golden and firm to the touch. Add salt and pepper to taste.

 

Tonia Buxton has written four cookbooks and is a well-known TV celebrity and chef. For more information visit toniabuxton.co.uk

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

A new Netflix doco shows Alexander the Great as queer, and some viewers aren’t happy

The Conversation

Restaurant review: Feng’s House, Larnaca

Andreas Nichola

Farmer instructed by God to yell

Theo Panayides

Did you work for free today?

Alix Norman

Why should you take advantage of discount codes ?

CM Guest Columnist

The master of haute-couture

The Conversation
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign