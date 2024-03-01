March 1, 2024

PEPE millionaire bets $100K on Algorithmic trading platform, claims ALGT will rise 10x in 2024

By CM Guest Columnist01
algo

In the year 2023, Pepe (PEPE) became extremely popular in the web3 community. The inspiration for the PEPE meme coin came from the meme “Pepe the Frog,” which was created by artist Matt Furie. In April 2023, PEPE experienced a major increase in value, hitting a massive $1.5 billion in market capitalization. 

With a promising start to 2024, the PEPE meme coin faces speculations about its future trends due to its high supply and volatile nature. Experts claim that investor focus is shifting towards utility-based projects like Algotech (ALGT).

Is PEPE a promising investment in 2024 – expert analysis

PEPE has recently experienced a slowdown. The PEPE price analysis on February 28 indicates that bulls are showing signs of buying pressure as the price continues to rise above Fib channels and approaches the $0.00000303 level. Meanwhile, bears are maintaining their selling confidence as they hope for a quick slide below the resistance level.

Market analysts believe that there might be limited potential for growth in PEPE. With more than 420 trillion tokens currently in circulation and a tendency towards decline, it seems unlikely to investors that the price of Pepe (PEPE) will increase 10 times by 2024 due to its volatility and hype-oriented trendlines. 

 


While PEPE is showing a positive trendline, some analysts believe that utility-based projects with solid tokenomics will be the main focus of the crypto market in 2024. Many investors are searching for projects that offer both potential profits and utility. Among them, Algotech (ALGT), an algorithmic TradiFi platform, stands out due to the massive potential for 10x gains.

algo

Comparing Algotech (ALGT) vs Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE Coin is facing difficulties due to its inability to maintain momentum and fulfill commitments. Investors are doubtful about its long-term sustainability because of its large circulating supply, which prevents significant price gains. Its failure to articulate a clear value or objective is resulting in declining investor confidence.

Algotech’s phenomenal tokenomics are a key factor in making it a better choice than

PEPE. The project includes a suite of cutting-edge trading features, including breakout trading, hedging, and arbitrage identification.  

Community members of Algotech are entitled to governance rights, profit shares, and

have access to advanced trading strategies, including hedging, mean reversion, and

algorithmic consolidation.

PEPE millionaires shift eyes towards Algotech (ALGT)  after $1.1 million private seed round

With the changing landscape of the crypto market, investors are looking toward other projects that might displace legacy projects. Algotech (ALGT) is emerging as a great alternative to PEPE memecoin because of its lucrative rewards and user incentives.

The project has managed to raise over $1.1 million within two days and is poised to reach

even greater heights as the market looks toward emerging opportunities. A key factor dictating the growth of the project is the exciting roadmap. Holders are expected to be offered governance rights, ownership stakes, and other benefits upon launch.

The project is perfectly positioned to become a major stakeholder as we get closer to the bull run.  With presale demand heating, a surge from $0.04 to $1 is highly likely before it gets listed on more exchanges, indicating a significant 10x rise in gains. 

The deflationary ERC-20 coin is also backed by solid tokenomics that ensure continued reinvestment back into development to support the growth of the trading platform.

