March 7, 2024

European and Saudi startup ecosystems join forces at Reflect Pop-Up Riyadh

By Souzana Psara
Reflect Festival, the region’s most prominent technology and innovation event, recently took its commitment to fostering international collaboration to new heights with the launch of Reflect Pop-Up Riyadh.

This groundbreaking event effectively served as a bridge, connecting promising companies and top investors from Eastern and Southern Europe with the burgeoning Saudi startup ecosystem.

Last week, this initiative opened new avenues for business opportunities and offered an in-depth view of the region’s burgeoning potential.

In a testament to innovation and cross-cultural exchange, participants from Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East congregated at The Garage, the Middle East’s largest startup district.

The day was replete with insightful presentations, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a vibrant atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Reflect Festival.

Furthermore, the festivities commenced with an opening dinner at Takya Restaurant in Diriyah. This gathering was not just any dinner; it was a meeting of minds, featuring the Founders of Reflect Festival, the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, and dignitaries from the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

As attendees savoured traditional Islamic cuisine, they engaged in thought-provoking discussions on innovation, setting the stage for what was to follow.

The event’s centrepiece was undoubtedly the roster of 30 speakers. These distinguished individuals, including Yuri Gurski, Arthur Mamedov, Emon Shakoor, Waleed A. Alballaa, Amal Dokhan, Serhei Kostevitch, and Salah Khashoggi, shared their pioneering ideas and provided invaluable insights into the entrepreneurial and startup landscape.

The day culminated in a pitch segment, where eleven startups unveiled their visions, captivating all those present with their innovation, fresh perspectives, and strategies for achieving success.

Concluding the event was an elegant cocktail soirée hosted by the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This soirée was not merely a conclusion but a continuation of the exchange of ideas and inspirations, all within a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Reflect Pop-Up Riyadh thus stood as a celebration of innovation and dynamism, laying the groundwork for future collaborations between these diverse regions.

This spirit of collaboration and innovation will carry forward to the upcoming Reflect Festival, set to be hosted in Limassol by Kolla on May 30 and 31, further building upon the foundations laid by Reflect Pop-Up Riyadh.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

