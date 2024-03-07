March 7, 2024

Reflect Festival will unite 10,000 EMEA doers in Limassol’s Kolla Factory this May

Cyprus’ flagship technology event is returning to Limassol for the 7th time, with a string of new features and a brand-new location.

Reflect Festival will take place on May 30-31 and will be moving to Kolla Factory, granting a fresh experience for the 10,000 anticipated guests.

“We’re significantly boosting our startup-investor program, preparing an expo with 200+ exhibitors, adding a new Dome stage, and networking events among other expansions.

We’re excited to have found a new home for the festival, and to bring our attendees to Limassol’s historical centre during more than 30 side events,” says Stylianos Lambrou, Reflect’s co-founder.

Reflect Festival is doubling down on its unique proposition of uniting leading professionals from Emerging Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, transforming Limassol into the epicentre of innovation.

The attendees, including 250+ investors, 1000+ startups, and 150+ speakers, can gear up for extensive networking, exchanging ideas, learning, and finding new leads and talent.

More stages and powerful stories

Seasoned experts will present across five stages. The Big Picture Stage will be specifically tailored for founders and investors, while the Money Stage by payabl. will focus on the future of money and fintech.

Technology will be at the forefront of the Tech Stage, be it AI, edtech, blockchain, cybersecurity, healthtech, or deeptech. The Future Stage will accommodate topics such as future cities, mobility, the future of work, longevity, and sustainability, among many others. One more stage is yet to be announced.

Besides, attendees can opt for interactive, small-scale sessions such as workshops and roundtable discussions.

More than 150 speakers will share their insights, with the first names already confirmed, including Bindi Karia (Innovation Expert and Venture Partner at Molten Ventures), Robin Wauters (founder at tech.eu), Jason Ball (VC at Rule 30), Michal Smida (Founder at Twisto), Kaidi Ruusalepp (founder & CEO at Funderbeam) and Omar Hagrass (co-founder at Trella).

ReflectX 2024: May the best startup win

“After a successful 2023 debut, ReflectX startup competition will be back, broadening its scope and raising the bar for competing startups,” says Dusan Duffek, Reflect’s co-founder.

ReflectX will spotlight 15 carefully selected startups that will have a chance to impress 250+ investors.

But that’s not all – alongside these potentially life-changing pitching sessions and valuable prizes, a curated series of startup-investor meet-ups will unfold, promising valuable networking opportunities.

Exploring and networking

The attendees can look forward to the expo area showcasing innovative startups, and interactive activities prepared by the festival’s partners.

Networking and dealmaking sessions within dedicated lounges are a given, complemented by private meetings and personalised matchmaking.

On top of that, participants will have plenty of opportunities to explore Limassol’s beautiful seaside city centre, be it through Reflect activities or individually.

Once again, Reflect Festival will be possible thanks to partners including payabl., PwC, Exness, Social Discovery Group, Microsoft, Research and Innovation Foundation, and many more.

Secure your Early Bird Ticket while still available!

If you’re interested in a partnership or need additional information about the festival, please contact our PR department: [email protected] / 99147714.

Reflect Festival, the largest technology and startup event in Cyprus, is a one-of-a-kind hub for EMEA’s entrepreneurs, investors, and executives.

Annually, it attracts thousands attending engaging talks, panels, workshops, startup pitching contests, networking sessions, and an interactive expo.

The festival aims to bridge Europe and MENA, driving business value through fostering connections and encouraging collaboration within the tech sector.

Its upcoming edition, anticipated to draw around 10,000 participants, is scheduled for May 30-31, 2024, and will take place in Limassol’s Kolla Factory.

 

