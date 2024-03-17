March 17, 2024

Bus fire breaks out on Paphos-Limassol highway

By Katy Turner00
A fire broke out on a bus on Sunday as it was travelling on the Paphos to Limassol highway.

The fire broke out at around 1pm, when the bus was near Paramali.

In a post on the X platform, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire was in the area of the engine and was immediately put out by the automatic fire fighting system onboard.

All passengers were able to get off the bus in time and were not in any danger.

Another bus was called in and on it they resumed their journey.

Fire engines attended the scene from Limassol and the British Bases.

At the end of last year buses were pulled from service following several fires on them until automatic fire extinguishing systems were installed.

