March 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man arrested for carrying long knife and spliff

By Staff Reporter01
A 29-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Thursday after being found in possession of a long knife and a spliff.

A spliff is a roll up cigarette containing tobacco and cannabis.

Paphos police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said the man had been stopped while driving in the village of Yeroskipou after having committed “various traffic offences”.

A search of his car found a half-smoked spliff and a nine-centimetre knife.

He was arrested, and tested positive during a subsequent drug test.

