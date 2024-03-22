March 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demolition work begins at Yialousa high school

By Tom Cleaver00
yialousa high school
Yialousa high school

Demolition work began at the Yialousa high school on Friday.

The school was declared unsafe during inspections carried out following the deadly earthquakes last year, with students educated in temporary portacabins since last spring.

Local ‘MP’ Biray Hamzaogullari, who belongs to opposition party the CTP, said he hopes “a beautiful new building and landscape will emerge” in the place of the old school building.

The school had made headlines for all the wrong reasons last October, when rainfall turned the portacabins and the area surrounding them  into a flooded, muddy quagmire.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Two charged with money laundering deny all charges

Tom Cleaver

Growing friendships across the divide

CM Guest Columnist

Fuel prices set to soar in April

Jean Christou

Cyprus tourism should ‘respect both visitors and resources’, tourism minister says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Disy slams Pelekanos for joining forces with Elam

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus is ‘European champion of migrant returns’ (Updated)

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign