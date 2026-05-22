Sikou Pano! (Get Up!) party said on Friday it would be requesting the cancellation of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, citing a violation of equality and the integrity of the process.

In a press release, the party said it would exhaust every legal, constitutional, European and international legal remedy to defend democracy and equality, even the cancellation of the elections if the courts see fit.

Sikou Pano! has filed complaints, however it said their investigation would be taking place after the elections.

“The government of Nikos Christodoulides owes answers and bears a serious institutional and political responsibility,” the party said.

It added that “in a true European democracy, those who failed to promptly protect equality, pluralism and the rule of law should have already been sent home or held accountable.”