A woman fell to her death from the fourth floor of a block of flats in Limassol on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports indicated the woman was cleaning a balcony of an apartment in Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood when she fell.

She was found unconscious in the building’s carpark and civilians informed the police.

The police arrived and cordoned off the area, while an ambulance took the woman to Limassol general hospital.

Witnesses said there was no railing around the balcony.