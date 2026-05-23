A 55-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a road collision in Larnaca district on Friday afternoon.

Police said Helga Tarcsai, a Hungarian national and resident of the Larnaca district, had been seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at around 12.30pm on the Meneou–Pervolia road.

According to police, the collision happened when a 26-year-old man driving from Meneou towards Pervolia, under circumstances still under investigation, collided with a vehicle driven by Tarcsai, which also carried a 26-year-old female passenger.

Tarcsai became trapped inside her vehicle following the crash and had to be freed by members of the fire service.

She was taken by ambulance to Larnaca general hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The other two people involved in the collision were not injured.

Kiti police station is continuing its investigation.