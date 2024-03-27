March 27, 2024

Infamous church scandal has shaken people’s faith – poll

By Nikolaos Prakas093
Osiou Avakoum monastery

Thousands of people said that they are concerned about “fabricated miracles” within the echelons of the church in Cyprus, following the multiple scandals that have rocked the now infamous Osiou Avakoum monastery in Fterikoudes, Nicosia.

According to a poll conducted online by Philenews, the majority (48 per cent) of a group of 2,858 people said that they are worried about “fabricated miracles”, while 36 per cent said they are concerned about the ethical issues involved behind revelations at the monastery that there was sexual activity between the monks and even sexual harassment of an individual that worked in the monastery.

Another 12 per cent said their major worry was the financial scandal that has arisen, following revelations that monks at the monastery were hoarding over €800,000 and retaining personal bank accounts and taking money from gullible believers.

Some were revealed to be sending money from abroad in hundreds or thousands to the personal bank accounts of the monks for prayers for sick relatives and in some cases “miracles”.

The poll conducted by Prime Market Research and Consulting Ltd for Philenews found that in all age groups people were concerned with the “fabricated miracles”, aside from the 18-24 category where most considered the moral aspect more important.

Asked in the poll: “How much has the scandal shaken your confidence in the church,” one in two respondents to the poll said the scandal has shaken their trust in the church.

Specifically, 2,858 people responded as follows: ‘A lot more’ 35 per cent, ‘a lot’ 15 per cent, ‘not so much’ 11 per cent, ‘not at all’ 29 per cent, ‘a little’ 6 per cent, no opinion 4 per cent.

The attitude of those who responded to this question is also noteworthy, based on the age category to which they belong. Surprisingly, the smallest percentage of those who say that their confidence in the church has been shaken belongs to the youngest, while, on the contrary, the largest percentage belongs to the oldest.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

