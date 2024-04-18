April 18, 2024

‘Being a migrant is not a crime’ – protest organised for Saturday

migrants gather outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
"The earth belongs to all humans and we are humans,” the protest announcement says. File photo. Migrants gathered outside Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of Nicosia.

By Robert Morgan

A protest against racism and in support of migrant rights is being organised for Saturday at noon in Solomos Square, Nicosia.

“Racial discrimination in Cyprus is becoming more and more blatant. Being a migrant is not a crime,” an announcement shared across social media said.

“We all risk our lives in search of a better life and hope for our families. Coming back in a coffin because of a manhunt against us is a crime,” it continues.

This “coffin” referred to the death of 23-year-old Bandladeshi national Anisur Rahman, who died after jumping from a fifth-floor window during a police raid.

The force has denied accusations of abuse and brutality.

“Yes, we are undocumented. Yes, we are mavros (black). Yes, we came illegally. Yes, we are poor,” the announcement said.

It called on the public to stop stigmatising migrants and making them subhuman.

“We are also children of the people. The earth belongs to all humans and we are humans,” the announcement concludes.

