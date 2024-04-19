April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Danae Laou, aka Santa Nomeni Artist

By CM Guest Columnist01
minute by eleni anastasiou
photo: by Eleni Anastasiou

Where do you live?
I’m renting a flat in Limassol, with a flatmate (I know, big flex).

What did you have for breakfast?
Eggs Benedict and an Overnight Chia pudding, not because I’m particular like that, but because I work at a brunch place and that’s what I had on my break.

Describe your perfect day
I wake up, I make a coffee, I go on my phone to scroll on social media: 462 notifications, everyone’s stories are sharing the news. A meteor is heading towards the earth. The world as we know it is ending. I don’t have to go to work. I don’t have to water the plants. The steak I was defrosting is ready, I’ll have it for breakfast. I will not wash the dishes afterwards. I’ll read a book while I wait for the world to end and perhaps go back to sleep. I turn off my phone and think of how nothing matters and all things end. Anxiety is no longer in the list of emotions. I am, at last, free from all responsibilities and expectations. I play my happy playlist and sing along.

Best book ever read?
The Little Prince. Because of the chapter with the fox. Where the fox explains to the Little Prince that they can’t play unless he tames her. But if he tames her they’ll be each other’s forever.
I’ve never read a more accurate description of the way human connection functions. I have never read that chapter without crying. And I’ve read it countless times.

Best childhood memory?
Every-f**king-Saturday. Going to my grandparents for lunch, with all my siblings and cousins (many of us) and then going to the DVD store around the corner with dad to pick the film of the week.

What is always in your fridge?
Something I forgot there.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Hozier – Francesca

What’s your spirit animal?
A Cockroach – because I come out in warm weather and you see me everywhere all the time.

What are you most proud of?
My murals

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
“Are you wearing th-”
“The channel boots? Yeah I am”
Because I want to win THAT bad.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
My friend Ioanna, but if she’s busy, Madeleine McCann just to finally know who did it!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Picture it: Sicily, 1912 (if you know you know)

What is your greatest fear?
Feet. I hate feet.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Go to therapy, invest in bitcoin, don’t do drugs.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Bigotry

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Cook my steak that defrosted.

Danae is an artist, who works with different media. You can find her work at @santa_nomeni on social media

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Guest recipes with Serene Tharian

CM Guest Columnist

The ideal James Bond is an actor on the cusp of superstardom

The Conversation

Restaurant review: Duomo, Paphos

Sarah Coyne

Free yourself from negative emotions

CM Guest Columnist

Are you among one in ten women suffering?

Sara Douedari

Get to know Cyprus’ vineyards and producers

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign