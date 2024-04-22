April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

Cyprus Bowls finals coming up in Paphos

By Press Release00
bowls

Bowls Cyprus will be holding the National Bowls Finals at the Aliathlon Bowling Club, Paphos on 2-3rd of May.

It is an all day event over the two days, covering all disciplines with the winners of the ladies and gents single sets match being eligible to represent Cyprus in the World Champion of Champions in Australia in 2025.

Spectators are very welcome to come and watch, food and drink is a available and members of all three clubs will be represented and will be available to answer any questions to anybody wishing to take up the sport and get involved.

