April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealthHealthcare

Cabinet approves extension to state health service funding

By Andria Kades00
Nicosia general hospital

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill addressing deficits of the state health services (Okypy), granting them a one-year extension.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the initial law specified the state would cover any Okypy deficits for the first five years of its operation.

That would be between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2024.

The latest bill approved on Wednesday, extends the provision until May 31, 2025.

Letymbiotis said this ensures the smooth operation of the healthcare system, taking into account that Okypy is one of the most important health service provider.

Additionally, Okypy was called to support the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The bill will head to plenum on Thursday before its operations are suspended ahead of the upcoming elections.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

20 years since the Annan plan referendum

Tom Cleaver

First Cypriot born on EU accession day 2004 joins anniversary celebrations

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol forest fire still raging (Updated)

Andria Kades

European Commission rebukes Cyprus over money laundering

Andria Kades

Helikon Investments increases stake in Bank of Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus dust ‘will not be as bad as in Greece’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign