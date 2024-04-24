April 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Eurozone business in services-led bounce in April

By Reuters News Service01
A waiter carries plates with food during the official opening the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo
A waiter carries plates with food during the official opening the world's largest beer festival, the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Overall business activity in the eurozone expanded at its fastest pace in nearly a year this month as a buoyant recovery in the bloc’s dominant service industry more than offset a deeper downturn in manufacturing, a survey found.

HCOB’s preliminary composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, bounced to 51.4 this month from March’s 50.3, well ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll for 50.7 and marking its second month above the 50 level separating growth from contraction.

“The eurozone got off to a good start in the second quarter. The Composite HCOB Flash PMI took a significant step into expansionary territory. This was propelled by the services sector, where activity has gathered further steam,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

The flash services PMI soared to 52.9 from last month’s 51.5, ahead of all expectations in the Reuters poll which had a median forecast for a more modest rise to 51.8.

But the manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.6 from 46.1, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a lift to 46.6. It has been below 50 since mid-2022.

An index measuring manufacturing output did, however, nudge up to 47.3 from 47.1.

Indexes measuring demand also highlighted the division between the two sectors. The services new business index rose to an 11-month high of 52.1 but the manufacturing new orders reading fell to a four-month low of 43.8 from 46.0.

Overall, optimism remained strong and firms increased headcount at the fastest pace since June last year. The composite employment index rose to 51.8 from 50.9.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Britain and asset managers say investments in defence are ‘sustainable’

Reuters News Service

More than half wine sold in Cyprus made locally

Antigoni Pitta

President reiterates support for businesses — wants to “turn challenges into opportunities”

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Injective partners with Jumbo, Solana investors show interest in NuggetRush NFT gaming platform

CM Guest Columnist

Chief Scientist accompanies Paphos students in Egypt

Souzana Psara

Cypriot real estate analytics firm acknowledged by Deloitte

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign