April 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Finance ministry has ‘achieved all goals’ so far

By Tom Cleaver01
Finance Minister Makis Keravnos

The finance ministry has “achieved all of its goals” since the current government came to power in February last year, Minister Makis Keravnos said on Monday.

Evaluating the first year of his term in office, Keravnos said Cyprus’ economy is “on a healthy course, despite the significant challenges and uncertainties” it faces, and despite the “difficult economic environment” he inherited.

He said he feels that its accomplishments have been achieved “in a very short period of time”, and that his ministry will “continue its efforts for an economic policy which will aim for a fairer distribution of income and wealth”.

He viewed as his “personal responsibility” to “maintain healthy public finances and ensure macroeconomic stability and financial stability through sensible management of the resources at our disposal to improve everyone’s living standards.”

Additionally, he stressed the “human-centred” nature of his economic policies and added that they are “always focused on fiscal discipline and financial stability”.

This is important because “memories are still fresh of what happened when these basic parameters are exceeded”, he said, referring to the economic difficulties Cyprus faced a decade ago.

Looking ahead, he said he envisions the “continuous strengthening of our economy’s resilience … utilising its comparative advantages as well as our valuable human resources”.

 

