May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus industrial turnover index rises in February

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cyprus’ Industrial Turnover Index reached 124.3 units in February 2024, with 2021 being the base year, set at 100 units, marking a 5.2 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2023.

According to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the index experienced a total increase of 4 per cent for the period of January to February 2024,  when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Regarding the manufacturing sector, the index recorded a 10 per cent increase in February 2024, reaching 125.7 units compared to February 2023.

Additionally, there was an increase in the sectors of mining and quarrying by 32.4 per cent, and water supply and materials recovery by 20 per cent.

However, a decrease was observed in the electricity supply sector, which contracted by 18.5 per cent.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

