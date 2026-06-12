Pope Leo boarded a Falcon jet offered by the King of Spain after a technical issue grounded the larger papal plane on the island of Tenerife, delaying his return to the Vatican on Friday at the end of a week-long tour of Spain.

The Spanish government said the air force plane used by the king would fly the pope and several members of his delegation to Rome. The rest of the delegation and reporters will travel on another plane being sent from Madrid.

Leo had already boarded his Iberia-operated flight after being seen off by King Felipe and other Spanish dignitaries, but was then escorted off the aircraft by the king back to the terminal.

In announcements made after the pope had disembarked, the captain said the engine had likely failed to start because of the wind. He later said the issue could not be resolved immediately and that passengers would have to leave the plane.

Iberia said in a statement that the plane had experienced an unspecified technical issue and that a replacement plane was being sent from Madrid that would complete the journey to Rome on Friday.