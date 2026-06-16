United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone call late on Monday night to discuss the Cyprus problem, among other geopolitical developments.

According to the Turkish presidential communications directorate, Erdogan and Guterres discussed “the latest developments on the island of Cyprus”, with the call coming hours after UN envoy for the Cyprus problem Maria Angela Holguin and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had met in person in Ankara.

Following that meeting, neither the UN nor the Turkish foreign ministry made any official statement, but both the meeting and the telephone conversation are part of increased diplomatic traffic being undertaken within the framework of a “new initiative” being undertaken by the UN with the aim of bringing about a resumption of formal negotiations.

High-level sources informed the Cyprus Mail last week that Erdogan has green-lit that “new initiative”, with Erdogan said to be of the view that the lack of a solution to the Cyprus problem has “unduly cost Turkey through no fault of its own” in recent decades.

The sources said that Turkey’s support of both the 2004 referendum and the 2017 negotiations, both of which were rejected by the Greek Cypriot side, constitute evidence of Erdogan’s “pragmatic and constructive stance” and “will to engage in the hope of securing a solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Holguin held meetings with both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman last Friday, saying afterwards that she will meet Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis later this week, before travelling to Brussels.

She said that after having travelled to Brussels, she will return to Cyprus and hold more meetings with Christodoulides and Erhurman before the end of this month.

Additionally, she confirmed that it is currently intended for an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the UN, to be convened either in late July or early August.

Earlier, both leaders had stressed that they will be aiming for tangible results to be achieved from the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem when it takes place, with Christodoulides saying after his meeting with Holguin that “the goal is to lead us into an enlarged meeting, during which the resumption of talks will be announced”.

Erhurman made no statements after his meeting with Holguin but said during an appearance on political talk show Er Meydani that an enlarged meeting must “yield meaningful results”.

In addition to the matter of Cyprus, Guterres and Erdogan on Monday night discussed various other geopolitical developments, with Erdogan telling Guterres that “Turkey has been making efforts to establish peace and stability in many regions, particularly in Iran, Gaza, and the horn of Africa”.

Erdogan also commented on the announcement of an agreement to bring a halt to the war between the United States and Iran, saying that “the opportunity for a diplomatic solution to the issues between the United States and Iran must be very well utilised”.

He added that “the international community has a responsibility to ensure that the process is not sabotaged”.

Additionally, he praised the “effective continuation of the activities of UN missions in Syria”, saying that they are of “great importance”, and that “Turkey will continue to provide the necessary support in this regard”.