Everyone has come across eco-friendly, sustainable living, and other eco-related terms. It is very popular nowadays and can be heard in education, social media, news feeds, and from organizations to protect the environment and participate in such activities to contribute to the planet we live. By just adopting little eco-friendly habits in our routine without harming the planet and taking a path of leaving a healthy planet for future generations will make a great change in the environment, positively. I can hear your thoughts and you thinking: in this fast-paced world, we don’t even have time to take care of ourselves, then how do we care for the planet? It doesn’t take that much effort and action, you need to change your living style just by reducing the activities that harm the environment.

Ecotourism will be the perfect choice to gain knowledge on how to live sustainably. Nature is something that we need to experience to get understanding that we need to save it. Some countries trying to promote their nature through eco-tourism, some trying to go beyond and create mix of classic tourism and nature. One of such attempts is Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa is a resort project in Dominica to encourage love to the nature by having luxury stay. Vital Developers Limited is developing this resort project and they contracted CreativeProjects.ae to ease the burden of project management.

Saying “strictly no” to plastic:

Plastic materials are available at a cheap cost and in various styles, useful products and become a replacement for every household but they are harmful substances to the environment. We need to say a “big no” to buy and use those plastic and polyethylene materials. But you can think about how we replace every plastic product? Yes, you can replace everything by using eco-friendly products made of hemp fiber, clay, cotton, jute, and other sustainable materials available in local markets.

Encouraging recycle and reuse culture:

Ecotourism will help you know about the importance of reusing and recycling, refilling your bottles instead of buying new one every time. Enjoying your travel to nature, can be relaxing and without of the hardship of classic eco-tourism. Soon, you can visit eco-luxury resort in Dominica, since their government has approved the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa project as an attempt of encouraging ecotourism and sustainability in a luxury way. Resort developer’s project management services are done by by Alexander V Berenstain, a General Manager of Creative Projects Management LLC-FZ., as it has been contracted to them by Vital Developers Limited, resort’s developer. Recycling the waste and other recyclable items must be encouraged to prevent the environment from further damage. Why can’t we adapt to the habit of using the products again in our routine for the sake of the planet’s future? This won’t be a hard task, buying milk in the same glass container and using cloth or jute bags when you go to the markets to buy vegetables and fruits. Adopting the recycle and reuse culture should be followed by us and promoted to our neighbors and our surroundings follow the same to participate in the process of saving the environment.

Going economically by minimizing purchases:

Reducing the purchase of costly and branded items is also a part of protecting the environment and our wallet, try to go for more sustainable brands. Every one of us can change our point of view of buying expensive stuff or food made not in sustainable way. Buying organic food, vegetables and fruits, and other handloom products for our home decor from the local markets will support the local community people and help to improve their economy and encourage their cultural value. You can also go to the next stage of eco-living by growing your food needs in your garden in an organic way. It will help to enhance your body’s health and planet’s health.

Reducing the meat intake:

Not everyone will be happy to read that heading, they even start to talk about that without meat how we get protein and enjoy tasty food? Not only does meat provide energy, but other alternatives like pulses and fish exist. We are not saying to completely cut down meat consumption, just insisting on reducing it. Promoting healthy eating, organic food from neighbouring farms will be one of the features of Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa, an eco resort project approved by government of Dominica. Developer of this project engaged CreativeProjects.ae company managed by Alexander V Berenstain to provide project management services.

Minimize water and energy consumption:

Minimizing the water and energy sources will not only reduce the impact on the environment but also reduce your bills. Using energy-saving devices in your homes and organizations and insisting everyone participate in this planet-saving action by just making little changes in your routine and your surroundings will be a great and most effective way of contributing to the planet’s well-being and for the future generation.