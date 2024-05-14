May 14, 2024

Limassol chamber to host support scheme presentation

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cyprus Chamber of Commercen and Industry (KEVE) - Nicosia HQ

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in its role as the Coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) Cyprus, alongside the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry and the Limassol Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Evel), is set to host an event aimed at unveiling the new entrepreneurship support scheme.

Scheduled for May 14, 2024, at 16:30, the event will take place at the premises of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce, offering interested parties an opportunity to gain insights and address queries prior to the commencement of proposal submissions.

The presentation, conducted exclusively in Greek, will span over 2 hours, providing ample time for participants to engage with the details of the scheme.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to register in advance through the provided link.

The objective of this initiative is to foster entrepreneurship and support the growth of new ventures within Cyprus.

Prior to attending the event, interested parties are advised to review the scheme guide, accessible through the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry’s website, to ensure preparedness for the discussion.

For additional information or inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the organisers via phone at 22-889749/52/69 or through email at [email protected].

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

